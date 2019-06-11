Believe it or not, Americans honestly think chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

NBC4I reports that a survey conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy asked 1,000 adults, 18 and over, questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives. The answers show the lack of education many Americans are getting on the topic:

The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds up to about 16.4 million people, more than the population of Ohio."

Do Americans have any idea where their food comes from?