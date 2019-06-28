The southern end of the Browns Tract Trail near Old Forge will be closed for about three weeks.

This trail is on the John Brown Tract Conservation Easement. The DEC announces it will be closed for about three weeks starting July 1st to allow for timber harvest.

The 3,078-acre tract is owned by Heartwood Forestry Fund. Hikers are asked to call the DEC Herkimer office at 315-866-6330 before planning a hike on the trail or check the Backcountry Information page on the DEC website for current trail information.