See ZZ Top In Syracuse This Fall

Syracuse is the only spot in CNY to see ZZ Top in September.

ZZ Top is still rockin' after 50 years! Sing along with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to your favorites like “La Grange," Tush,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” and more September 17th at the Crouse-Hinds Theater at the John H. Mulroy Civic Center at Oncenter.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the Oncenter box office. Prices start at $57, plus fees. Pre-sale tickets are available now for Tres Hombres Fan Club members.

ZZ Top brought in nearly 34,000 fans to Chevy Court at the New York State Fair in 2018.

[Syracuse.com]