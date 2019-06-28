Seinfeld Experience Coming To New York City

It looks like Seinfeld will live on in New York city. Set to launch later in 2019, you'll be able to enjoy "The Seinfeld Experience" in the Gramercy neighborhood.

Fox News reports the upcoming attraction will include interactive exhibits featuring costumes, set replicas, props, and various memorabilia from the show's original run. Also you'll be able to shop at a retail store offering all sorts of Seinfeld merchandise.

"We’re thrilled to bring 'The Seinfeld Experience' to life in an innovative way, combining nostalgia with immersive entertainment, and getting fans closer than ever before to the show and its beloved characters," Superfly co-founder Jonathan Mayers told Deadline. "A show as iconic as 'Seinfeld' should be celebrated with an experience that truly matches its legacy and enduring influence.""

Tickets through February 2020 are expected to go on sale "in the coming months." “Seinfeld” marks its 30-year anniversary on July 5th. The sitcom ran for nine years and its final episode is one of TV’s top -10-watched episodes of all time.