Local Ninja Warrior Giving Back to His Community

Not only is this Central New York man premiering on American Ninja Warrior next week, but he's also using it as a grand opportunity to give back to the family and community that gave him his start.

28-year-old Anthony Eardley grew up in Oneonta and spent his entire childhood staying active. If he wasn’t playing sports, he was camping, canoeing, or creating obstacles for himself. It’s like he was prepping for this exact moment—the moment he got to compete on American Ninja Warrior.

But for Eardley, the competition is not about recognition or keeping the potential cash prize all to himself.

“Everything requires money and I’ve been seeing my parents really put a lot out there to do a lot for myself along with my five other siblings and I want to give back,” Eardley said.

The Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta is hosting an American Ninja Warrior viewing party on Monday with drinks and a meet and greet with Eardley.

“I’m thankful for the Foothills of Oneonta for really kind of latching onto this and making it grow,” Eardley said. “I didn’t realize that the vibration of this was going to be so outstanding, as it has been. So I’m just very fortunate that we’re even having a viewing party outside of my living room.”

We sure hope Eardley's run will air, but he said it’s ultimately up to the show’s producers. Regardless, Eardley wants people to show up to support the other athletes and donate to the free redistribution he’s set up.

“I’m just using this as an opportunity to get people while they’re doing their spring cleaning and cleaning their houses. If they find their old sports equipment or their sons’ or daughters’ equipment that they no longer use—just random things that you would either give to Goodwill or throw away—if it’s in pretty good condition, go ahead and reuse it and repurpose it for a free redistribution,” Eardley said. “Sports and athletics has always given me an out or a place to feel welcome and I feel that it shouldn’t be because of money that you’re turned away from a program.”

The party is Monday, July 1 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. and Eardley and the Foothills encourage everyone to bring and donate gently used athletic equipment and attire. You can find all the details and RSVP to the event on the Facebook event page.