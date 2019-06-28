Rome Police Department Looking to Hire 5-8 Patrolman Positions

Looking to work for the Rome Police Department? They are looking to hire 5-8 patrolman, or women, coming up this fall.

A new Rome Police Department civil service test is scheduled for September. The application deadline for the civil service test is August 22nd. The test will be held on September 14th. Rome Sentinel reports that the starting salary for new police officers in 2019 is $45,393.

Following the civil service test, all successful candidates are invited to take the physical agility test, a grueling activity that cuts even more candidates. Once the physical agility test has whittled down the list of candidates, Beach said there is an extensive background check, a psychological test and more before candidates are directly interviewed by city officials. Last year, Beach said they had 93 applicants after the civil service test, but ended up conducting only nine interviews.

The civil service test is open to more than just city residents. A $25 fee is required when submitting your application to take the civil service test. All the info can be found online.