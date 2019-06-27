Utica Police Issue A Reminder On Fireworks

With the July 4th holiday right around the corner, the Utica Police Department is reminding residents about what fireworks are lawfully permitted and not permitted in Oneida County.

Police say the only fireworks that are legally allowed to be set off in New York state without a permit or license are sparkling devices.

They say all other types of fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and aerial devices remain illegal statewide.

Larger, more dangerous forms of explosives like Roman Candles and M-80s are also illegal.

Unlawful possession and use of fireworks in New York State could cost you up to one-year in jail and a $1,000 fine.