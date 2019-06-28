Fisher-Price Recalls 71,000 Inclined Sleeper Accessories

Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories because infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs on inclined sleep products. This can cause injuries or death.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the sleeper accessory with Fisher-Price's Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, but more than 30 infant fatalities have been reported on other, similarly inclined sleep products including the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper.

This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11. The model number is located on the fabric label inside of the play yard and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad. The product is a portable play yard with inclined sleeper and changing station clutch accessories and a carry bag; the inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled."

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.