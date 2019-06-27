Ribbon Cutting Held At Former Doyle Hardware Building

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday at the former Doyle Hardware Building in Utica.

A $15 million renovation project was recently completed at the building, now known as "The Doyle."

The four-story building has 56 market rate apartment units and commercial space on the ground floor

Officials on hand for the ribbon cutting included Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and representatives from the Community Preservation Corporation.

"Projects like The Doyle, that put our historic buildings back into use as resources of housing and economic opportunity are critical to the future of cities like Utica," said Thomas McGrath, Senior Vice President, Director of Upstate Revitalization at the Community Preservation Corporation. "My thanks to Comptroller DiNapoli and our partners at the State's Common Retirement Fund, Mayor Palmieri, Empire State Development, JPMorgan Chase and National Grid."