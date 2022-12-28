The death toll from the historic blizzard that hit Western New York continues to rise. Today, Monday, December 26, 2022, it has been updated to 20 people.

UPDATE:

According to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo, the storm has caused 20 deaths in the city. This seems to be in addition to three people who died in Amherst, and three in Cheektowaga. A 27-year-old Lockport man died due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The people who have died in Erie County are between the ages of 22 and 93.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said told WIVB,

There may be more. I don’t want to say this is going to be it, because that would be fallacy for me to say that. Because we know there are people stuck in cars for more than two days. And there are people in homes that are below freezing now temperatures.

My thoughts are with everyone who has lost someone this holiday weekend due to the blizzard.

Sadly, the death toll from the blizzard has increased exponentially during the past 48 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Yesterday, three people had been reported deceased. Today, Sunday, December 25, 2022, ABC 7 reports that 7 people have died. While details about each of the victims of the storm aren't known at the moment, Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, confirmed the three fatalities on Twitter.

Two deaths in Cheektowaga were separate medical emergencies. Unfortunately, first responders were not able to reach the people in time. In Niagara County, a Lockport man died today from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to WGRZ. This death may not be included in the 7, since it was in a different county. With heavy snow accumulation, it's imperative to clear the outside furnace vent of snow to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to a GoFundMe page, the man who was found deceased at Bailey and Kensington has been identified, as Romello.

According to a GoFundMe page, the man who was found deceased at Bailey and Kensington has been identified, as Romello.

Get our free mobile app

Tips For Snow Shoveling