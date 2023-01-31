This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation

There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.

However, when the calendar switches to autumn and the fall foliage begins to show its colors en route to winter, there is also a change when it comes to the number of clear skies and the amount of sun we get to see or lack thereof depending on exactly where you are.

Dealing with New York winters means that we have to be pretty much ready for frigid temperatures and lots of snow. You need to look no further than the two huge snowstorms that we received over the last few months that brought several feet of snow to the region. Along with the snow and cold good ole' Mother Nature also regularly brings some gloomy weather with it.

So much so that move.org has recently ranked Buffalo, New York as one of the Top Ten Gloomiest cities in the entire United States of America.

How Rude!

Using data they compiled from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, they've listed Buffalo as the 3rd gloomiest with an average of 208 per year, which places the 716 just behind Portland, OR, and Anchorage, AK.

Some may say this is a tough pill to swallow considering parts of Alaska have several weeks per year when the doesn't rise at all.

What's even harder to accept about this ranking is the City of Seattle, which is known for its rainy days, ranks 7th on the list.

However, does this come as a surprise to any of us considering that we've only seen the sun in Buffalo on 2 days in January?

And for those who are interested to know, New York City ranks 48th on the list with an annual average of 132 cloudy days per year.

