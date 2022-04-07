If you ever wanted to be a member of the New York State Police, the deadline to register for the next Trooper Entrance Exam is this Sunday, April 10.

Candidates can learn about the exam at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.

There will also be testing centers at 250 other locations nationwide and at 112 U.S military facilities.

Once candidates have completed their exam application, they will choose a date, time, and nearby testing center to take the exam. The State Police has provided an online study guide to assist with preparation.

No prior police or military experience is required to become a New York State Trooper.

EXAM QUALIFICATIONS

U.S. Citizen

20-to-29 years of age (The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time military duty - up to a maximum of seven years)

High school diploma or equivalent

There are additional qualifications required at time of appointment. They can be found at joinstatepolice.ny.gov/qalifications

SALARY & BENEFITS

Starting salary: $59,612

After one year: $84,331

After five years: $100, 281

Full benefits and retirement

