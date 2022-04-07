7-Year Old Ninja Warrior From Syracuse Impressive In World Championship
Anyone who can compete on this level is impressive, this little lady was able to do it on a national stage.
Massive Congratulations To Gabby Licata!
Competing on a Ninja Warrior course looks to be one of the most intense things you could possibly do. Through loads of training and hard work, a 7-year old girl from Syracuse was able to not only compete but come in third place nationally.
So Impressive
The photo above was taken on her way to the World Championship held in Greensboro, North Carolina. In the Regional Championship that took place a few months back, she didn't come in third but in fact, placed first in that tournament. She wasn't alone through the journey toward the top.
She Had The Coach Of The Year
Meet Julien McConnell. Obviously, he also works incredibly hard and saw the training he gave Gabby Licata pay off. He also recently was named Coach of The Year. That isn't anything regional or local, either. The Coach of The Year esteem comes on a national level. No better coach can be found in the United States inside the National Ninja Warrior League.
Here Is What He Had To Said About Gabby's Performance
“Gabby has unlimited potential,” “She is fearless, competitive, has infinite energy, and listens to feedback from coaches. Those attributes coupled with her natural athletic ability make her a force of nature on the course.” - Head Coach of The Warrior Factory Syracuse - Julien McConnell via CNYCentral.com
If Gabby is doing this at 7, the years to come are going to be even better.
