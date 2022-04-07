Charitable groups and organizations in New York will soon have a new tool to help them raise money.

State Senator Joseph Griffo says the New York State Gaming Commission has formally adopted final regulations for the online sale of raffle tickets and the acceptance of debit and credit card payments for fundraising activities.

State regulations overseeing charitable donations had previously required cash-only sales for raffle tickets.

The adoption of the new regulations comes more than four years after the Charitable Gaming Act which authorized online transactions, was signed into law on Dec. 18, 2017.

Griffo says the act stipulated that the commission be required to formulate regulations by June 2018, but the commission failed to act until recently.

“I am pleased that, after years of unacceptable delays, the Gaming Commission has finally adopted regulations allowing raffle tickets to be sold online,” Griffo said. “These new regulations will strengthen and enhance the fundraising efforts of charities throughout the state and help them to raise the funds they desperately need.”

The new regulations will go into effect on April 13.

Senator Griffo co-sponsored the Charitable Gaming Act, which was sponsored by Senator. Patrick Gallivan, of Elma.

GRIFFO TO HOST "JOE TIME"

Senator Joe Griffo is hosting his latest “Joe Time” coffee shop conversation on Friday.

It will take place from 6:00AM to 9:00AM. at Daylight Donuts on Genesee Street in New Hartford.

Griffo has hosted “Joe Time” sessions as a way to interact with and hear from constituents in a casual and relaxed setting.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.

Famous New Yorkers: What Their Signatures are Worth on eBay Ever wonder how much it would cost to buy an authentic signature from these famous New Yorkers?