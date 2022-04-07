When It Comes To Reeling Fish In, Here Is How Good New York Is

When It Comes To Reeling Fish In, Here Is How Good New York Is

stammphoto

New York is great for fishing, right? Well, sort of.

Being that the fishing season has just begun in the Empire State, now more than ever seems like the perfect time to figure out, just how good is New York State when it comes to fishing.

Let's Dive Into Where We Ranked Compared To Other States

If you're planning on packing the tackle box and reel in the car, New York can't be that bad to do it in, right? We are blessed to have some amazing locations to cast a line. We have an ocean shoreline on one end of the state, a few Great Lakes to fish in, along with the Finger Lakes to name a few. With all of that said, when ranking the best places in the United States to fish, New York doesn't really rank the highest.

According to Lawn Love, New York is the 20th best state to fish in the United States. The positive, New York is surrounded by many states that rank even better. That translates to many day trips or weekend opportunities.

Here Are The Best Surrounding States To New York To Fish In

  • Maine - #3 in the US
  • Rhode Island - #4 in the US
  • Massachusetts - #8 in the US
  • Connecticut - #15 in the US
  • Ohio - #16 in the US
  • New Hampshire - #19 in the US

If you're planning a trip and want fishing to be a part of it, you don't have to go too far.

Regardless of which states are better, New York is still in the top 50% of states for fishing in the United States, which really is pretty great.

