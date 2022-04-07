Raise Your Glass! Syracuse’s Oldest Brewery to Broaden Its Brewspace

More and more people are targeting breweries for private parties, group gatherings and team building excursions. A new expansion to Middle Ages Brewing Company should be welcome news to those who booze.

Middle Ages Brewing Company is Syracuse's oldest standalone brewery, having been in continual operation since 1995. They will soon occupy more of the building they're already in, located at 120 Wilkinson Street. Their plan is to take over the 6,500 square-foot space on the second floor above their taproom. The space will be used to host more live music, events and private functions.

The owner of the building at 120 Wilkinson Street is The Lahinch Group real estate firm, and the expansion is part of its plan to improve the grounds.

The planned expansion will be Middle Ages' first facelift since 2017, when they moved from a small tasting room at the corner of Wilkinson and Barker streets to its current location.

Middle Ages Brewing was the first real "microbrewery" in the area. They were in the craft beer game long before the boom of the early 2010s. They were originally known for English-style ales, but a change to its fermentation system has allowed them to open up to a wider variety of styles.

Their most popular selections include the Syracuse Pale Ale, ImPaled Ale and Wailing Wench American strong ale.

Owner Isaac Rubenstein said he hopes the expansion can be completed by the late summer or fall. If you've got a special event coming up later this year, perhaps Middle Ages Brewing Company is the destination for you.

