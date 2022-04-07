Autistic Child Gives Touching Thank You To Rome Memorial Soldier
If you're looking for something to put a smile on your face, then this video will certainly warm your heart.
Colden is a little boy from Rome, New York with autism. He deals with non-verbal autism, meaning he doesn't speak or can only say a few words. According to his parents, he does speak sometimes, but it is at random and never when asked.
The other day, Colden took a visit to the Griffiss International Sculpture Garden and Nature Trail in Rome. His grandmother, Marnie Burch, shared a video of Colden that is sure to put a smile on anyone's face.
When visiting the Vietnam Memorial, Colden went up to the statue and said "thank you". Not only that, but he gave the soldier a hug and kissed him too. It's something that made his family, proud not only because he's non-verbal, but his mother is a Marine Veteran and his father is in the Army.
Marnie wants to share this story of her grandson to deliver a bigger message. She's urging people to stop judging those with disabilities.
Some days they will surprise you and you would be amazed at what they can achieve. There needs to be more awareness on how loving and special these children really are.
April is Autism Awareness Month. Marnie encourages everyone to take time to learn more about people with disabilities. She hopes by sharing Colden's story, people will learn to appreciate others for who they are, not judge them by their disability.