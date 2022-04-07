Autistic Child Gives Touching Thank You To Rome Memorial Soldier

If you're looking for something to put a smile on your face, then this video will certainly warm your heart.

Colden is a little boy from Rome, New York with autism. He deals with non-verbal autism, meaning he doesn't speak or can only say a few words. According to his parents, he does speak sometimes, but it is at random and never when asked.

The other day, Colden took a visit to the Griffiss International Sculpture Garden and Nature Trail in Rome. His grandmother, Marnie Burch, shared a video of Colden that is sure to put a smile on anyone's face.

When visiting the Vietnam Memorial, Colden went up to the statue and said "thank you". Not only that, but he gave the soldier a hug and kissed him too. It's something that made his family, proud not only because he's non-verbal, but his mother is a Marine Veteran and his father is in the Army.

Kateryna Medetbayeva Kateryna Medetbayeva loading...

Marnie wants to share this story of her grandson to deliver a bigger message. She's urging people to stop judging those with disabilities.

Some days they will surprise you and you would be amazed at what they can achieve. There needs to be more awareness on how loving and special these children really are.

April is Autism Awareness Month. Marnie encourages everyone to take time to learn more about people with disabilities. She hopes by sharing Colden's story, people will learn to appreciate others for who they are, not judge them by their disability.

CNY Veteran Battling Stage Four Cancer Gets Recognized During Yankees Spring Training Joe Maneen is Central New York Veteran fighting an aggressive form of Stage 4 cancer. Take a walk through Joe's day as he gets honored by the New York Yankees down in Tampa during Spring Training.

Explore The Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park In a step toward being more accepting of neurodiversity, Letchworth State Park has opened an autism nature trail, the very first of its kind in the entire United States.

Nature Is Calling! And You Can Answer at Any of These 10 Great New York Parks Now that warmer weather is here, we encourage you to start thinking about visiting some of New York's great parks. Here are ten parks, some are smaller and a bit off the grid, that we think you should consider for a summer of 2022 visit!