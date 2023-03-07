Don’t Fall In! The 10 Deadliest Animals at the Utica Zoo, Ranked

Have you ever thought about which animals at the Utica Zoo you'd least want to contend with?

Every so often, you'll hear a unfortunate news story involving a person -- usually a child -- falling into a zoo enclosure. After all, who can forget the highly-publicized 2016 Harambe incident? In case you need a refresher, back in 2016, a three-year-old boy climbed into the gorilla pen at the Cincinnati Zoo. A 17-year-old silverback gorilla named Harambe hovered over the boy before dragging him through the water several times. Harambe was eventually shot and killed by a zoo worker, and the boy was treated for superficial injuries. Video of the incident received heavy airplay on news outlets all over the globe, along with conflicting opinion on whether deadly force was really necessary.

Thankfully, the Utica Zoo is pretty safe. There's not really a whole lot of enclosures you can "fall into." Still, it doesn't mean you'd want to come face-to-face with every single animal who lives there.

When it comes to animals causing human fatalities, the all-time reigning champion is mosquitos, which kill around 725,000 people a year (per the World Health Organization). The second deadliest animal in the world, the Utica Zoo sees in abundance... human beings.

And although you might have an incidental encounter with a mosquito or two during the summer months, and you'll definitely see your fellow man there, I wanted to look at the actual animals the Utica Zoo has on display.

Below are 10 species that have been responsible for at least one human death:

