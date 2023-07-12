Dane Cook Bringing the Laughs Back to Central New York This Fall

Comedian and actor Dane Cook just can't get enough of Central New York. After performing at Turning Stone Casino just this past April, the Good Luck Chuck star will be returning to perform this fall.

Cook will ignite audiences with his energetic comic stylings on Saturday, October 21st at the Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo. The show will kick off at 8pm inside the Vine Showroom. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14th at 10am through Del Lago's event page. Fans can also buy tickets through Del Lago's box office line at 315-946-1695.

Cook burst onto the comedy scene back in the early 2000s and was seemingly all over the place, all at once. He was hot on the college circuit, and if you were attending college at that time, either you -- or someone you knew -- could quote one of his bits off Harmful If Swallowed, his debut album. Cook's quick rise to fame is similar to comedian Matt Rife's current trajectory.

In addition to standup, Cook's stardom carried over to the big screen, where he's appeared in such movies as Employee of the Month (2006), Good Luck Chuck (2007), Dan in Real Life (2007), and My Best Friend's Girl (2008). He also lent his voice to Disney's 2013 3D animated movie Planes.

A documentary about Dane Cook's life and career, titled Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story is currently in production.

