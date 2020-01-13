Cuomo Promises to Legalized Marijuana in New York This Year

Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised New Yorkers legal marijuana is coming real soon.

As New York State deals with a $6 billion budget gap, Cuomo pledged in his State of the State Address to legalize marijuana in New York State by the end of 2020, The Hill reports.

Cuomo believes legalizing marijuana could bring $300 million in tax revenue to the state every year and billions more once the program is fully running.

“For decades, communities of color were disproportionately affected by the unequal enforcement of marijuana laws,” Cuomo said, according to The New York Times. “Let’s legalize adult use of marijuana."

Cuomo also said his State of the State address he wants to work with nearby states, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, to develop a system legal marijuana for adults.