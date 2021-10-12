Shiver Me Timbers! Not One, But Two 50 Foot Pirate Ships Capsized on New York Lawn

Shiver me timbers! Arrr you ready for not one but two 50 foot pirates ships this Halloween season?

How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. Two Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships with 20-foot tall masts sit on a lawn in Rochester, New York. "I built rum barrels, 9ft Kraken tentacles, the sails, tiki torch skulls, and more all from scratch," explains creator Tony DeMatteo.

You also have to call on your neighbors for a little help hoisting the colors. "At nearly 400lbs per mast, this was no easy task. I have the best neighbors ever."

The pirate ships are more than just another Halloween display. They look like something you'd see at Disney rather than on a lawn in Rochester. The cannons light up and blow fog every time a cannon blasts. There are fire special effects and music DeMatteo created himself. "The music is a custom-made soundtrack from all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies I pieced together. More than 30 lights are programmed to respond to every beat of the music, every cannon blast and ship battle, and even lightning flashes and thunder."

All the supplies to build the massive display DeMatteo gets for free or second hand, which he says take a year to gather. "I spend almost a full year of nights and weekends working on the setup."

The ship is surrounded by handcrafted pieces from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. There's Captain Jack Sparrow's Cannibal Chair, Captain Davy's treasure chest, octopus tentacles, and a dock that leads right up to the pirate ship.

Kids can meet Captain Jack Sparrow and parents are asked to bring canned goods that DeMatteo donates to local food pantries. "This year's display will benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital PICU and the Open Door Mission."

The pirate ship will come to life every Wednesday through Sunday from dusk to 8:30ish at 15 Ambush Lane in Churchville, New York starting October 15. You can follow the ship's progress on Facebook or at Halloweenonambush.com.

