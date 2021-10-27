Epic Battle on NY Lawn Ends in Massive Explosion Seen For Miles

Be mesmerized by an epic 30-minute ship battle that ends in a massive explosion on a Central New York lawn. The Halloween experience can be seen for miles and people drive from miles away to catch it.

Two 45 foot Pirates of the Caribbean pirate ships on Ambush Lane in Rochester are more than just a Halloween display that takes Tony DeMatteo a year to create. It's a 30-minute show with custom music and lots of special effects. Get a 3-minute sneak peek of the amazing Disney-like display in the video above.

"You feel the earth-rumbling music and bass in your body, you feel the heat from the fire on your face, you smell the fog, and you see 2 ships bigger than my house in an epic sea battle," DeMatteo said. "It's quite a sight."

The ships are surrounded by handcrafted pieces from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. There's Captain Jack Sparrow's Cannibal Chair, Captain Davy's treasure chest, octopus tentacles, and a dock that leads right up to the pirate ship.

Credit - Tony DeMatteo

Kids can meet Captain Jack Sparrow on Halloween weekend and although the display is free, parents are asked to bring canned goods or donations that DeMatteo will donate to local food pantries. "This year's display will benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital PICU and the Open Door Mission."

The pirate ship comes to life at 15 Ambush Lane in Churchville, New York.

Schedule:

Fri Oct 29 5-10PM (Meet the Captains 6-9PM with Kona Ice and Macarollin Food Trucks)

Sat Oct 30 5-10PM (Meet the Captains 6-9PM with Kona Ice and Macarollin Food Trucks)

Sun Oct 31 5-10PM

You can also visit during the week but only the lights will be on at night. Get more details on Facebook or at Halloweenonambush.com.

