Holidays Take a Dark Turn in Herkimer at Christmas Themed Haunted House
You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A haunted Christmas is coming to town.
There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place you can have a spooky season.
Crooked Descent in Herkimer, New York is known for its annual Halloween attraction. This year the haunted house has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. It won’t be all glitter and snowflakes though.
Forget those old, boring traditions. Your favorite holiday takes a dark turn in this Christmas-themed, interactive haunted house.
All your favorite holiday traditions will be full of holiday fear at A Crooked Christmas. Celebrate the season like never before with horrifying holiday characters like the Evil Elves and Krampus, who will haunt all those who enter.
Krampus: A Crooked Christmas will be held for four nights only on December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 7 PM to 10 PM. Tickets are $25.
This is a scary show. If your child still believes in Santa, you may not want to bring them to “A Crooked Christmas.
Learn more at Crookedhorror.com.
Tradition Christmas Displays
If the traditional holiday displays are more your style, there are several to choose from in New York. From walking through the Adirondacks to driving through a forest lit for Christmas, there's something for everyone to get in the holiday spirit.