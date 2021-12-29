Old Resurgence Brewery Becoming Unique Maker of Craft Seltzer

In January this past year, we found out that Resurgence Brewing would be closing its doors on Niagara Street. Now, they're about to open up again, but as something else.

They had been operating out of their building on Niagara Street for 7 years and had really grown a following from that location. After building a new location on Chicago Street, they decided to close down operations at the original place.

So the question was what was going to fill that space? It's a really cool spot, not only to get a drink but to just hang out. We used to go there to play cornhole and other games while we checked out some new beers. It really just has a cool vibe to it.

Soon, that building will have a new tenant that will be looking to grow their fanbase just as Resurgence did almost 8 years ago. They're called Twin Petrels Seltzery and, as the name suggests, instead of beers they're focusing on something else that has become all the rage in the last couple of years - seltzers.

With the arrival of White Claws and Truly's, people just can't seem to get enough of the seltzers. They're everywhere. Now we're going to have a place here in Buffalo that will specialize in them.

According to Buffalo Business First, they have plans for creative seltzers and craft cocktails that are both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. They hope to be open by the middle of 2022 for people to come and enjoy.

Keep an eye out for them at 1250 Niagara Street in Buffalo soon.

