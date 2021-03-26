Bars and Restaurants in Utica/Rome Can Serve Alcohol To-Go For Another Week

Bars and restaurants in the Utica/Rome area have been able to make an additional income on the sale of alcohol to-go. That law was set to expire earlier in the month of March, but did you know it quietly got extended?

According to the New York Post, the State Liquor Authority said they did just that: they quietly extended the date for alcohol to-go. That date, however, isn't that far away. It's only been extended until April 6. You've got about another week and a half to take advantage of the extension, but who knows if it will get extended again?

There's a bill that's looking to make the extension sponsored by Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy.

She's "sponsoring Bill A3116 to lengthen to-go alcohol services for two years. While the bill is welcomed by restaurants, Fahy said there’s been push back from liquor stores and distributors.

“We have tremendous support, but it has been difficult to move this bill,” Fahy said."

The State Liquor Authority said the “state continues to review and work with legislature on this issue.”

No information is available regarding the status of the bill and if it will in fact go through, extending that deadline even further. It definitely makes sense that liquor stores and distributors are pushing back, especially since alcohol sales are down compared to this time last year.

Has alcohol to go been a big part of your life since the pandemic? Are you taking advantage of the fact that you can (hypothetically) get a giant fishbowl from one of the bars on Varick St and enjoy it in your sweatpants in the comfort of your own home? Let us know your favorite drinks that your order to-go inside our station app.

