An additional $28 million in financial assistance is going to families with children in New York State who are struggling still due to COVID-19. The pandemic has caused a burden on many families, who are still facing challenges two years after the beginning of the pandemic. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced that the financial aid is being distributed to those in need.

Families on Public Assistance in New York with a child 17-years-old or younger will get $250

Photo by Senjuti Kundu on Unsplash Photo by Senjuti Kundu on Unsplash loading...

Administered through the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide families on Public Assistance with a child 17 or younger in their household with $250 to help pay for housing expenses, bills, and other critical needs.

If you receive benefits, you may have already seen the payment show up in your account. On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began to issue one-time payments to eligible households. Approximately 112,000 households with more than 216,000 children around the state will receive the payments. The payments have been or will be made directly to the household's Electronic Benefit Transfer account.

Photo by Kindred Hues Photography on Unsplash Photo by Kindred Hues Photography on Unsplash loading...

Governor Hochul said,

The economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted low-income families across our state - especially those with children. This one-time payment will provide tens of thousands of families with a critical lifeline to help pay past-due bills or other household expenses that accrued as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

The CDC Says You Should Mask Up In These 35 New York Counties The CDC has designated these 35 Upstate New York counties as currently "high-risk" for COVID as of May 3, 2022, and is recommending residents wear masks because of that designation. The designation is based on the number of hospital admissions per 100,000 residents in a 7 day period. 6 Capital Region counties are on this list, consisting of counties from Upstate, Central, and Western New York.

Can Your Job Discriminate Against You For Using Marijuana In New York State?