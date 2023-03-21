7 Cool, Vintage Cars You Buy Right Now on CNY Marketplace

Spring is in the air! It's that time of year when gearheads start thinking about taking the cover off their prized rides and letting them breathe on the open road. If you've ever dreamed about tinkering with your own classic car, read on!

I love perusing Facebook Marketplace for classic, rare, or unusual cars. You never know what might turn up.

I found 7 vehicles within a 60-mile radius of Utica, New York that was worth checking out. If you're interested, you probably want to act fast... you never know how long these cars will be listed for.

(And yes... I know the Pontiac Aztek isn't considered a "classic" in the traditional sense. But since the TV show Breaking Bad thrust this otherwise ugly, unremarkable SUV into the limelight, I decided to include it! Plus, you don't really see a lot of them on the road anymore.)

Check out the gallery below for these 7 unique cars you can buy on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist right now:

Vintage Cars You Can Buy Right Now on CNY Marketplace Want to turn heads at the next car show? Here are some survivors available right now on Facebook Marketplace!

