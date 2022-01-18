COOL! Magical Ice Castles in Lake George Finally Have an Opening Date
The wait is over! The coolest winter walk-through in Upstate New York finally has an opening date. For the first time, the magical Ice Castles have come to the Empire state and they are ready to open.
The Ice Castles will open in Lake George, New York on January 23. Tickets to the event at Festival Commons go on sale Wednesday, January 19 at 8PM. They can only be purchased at IceCastles.com/new-york.
December Set Up
Set up on the Ice Castles began in December with the water lines being laid down first. Once the water lines were in, the ice-making began.
Icicles Take Shape
Once Mother Nature finally started to cooperate, bringing colder temperatures to the region in January, the icicles started to form.
What Ice Castles Will Look Like When Built
By day, the frozen fortress will glimmer a natural glacial blue. By night, color-changing lights embedded inside the ice will twinkle and dance to whimsical music.
Crawl Tunnels
You can squeeze through passageways large enough for children and adults who are adventurous enough to crawl.
Ice Maze
You can get lost in a maze of ice tunnels.
Ice Caverns
Immerse yourself in icy caverns and walk beneath archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier.
Ice Slides
You can glide down one of the ice slides.
Arctic Alcove
Or book a VIP experience in a private alcove within the castle, perfect for proposals or other special occasions.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $27 on the weekends, $15 for children, and $22 on the weekends. For more information on timetables and ticket sales, go to Icecastles.com/newyork.