It feels like the people who produce our food are asleep at the wheel. There have been so many food recalls lately, on all types of products, and it's scary. Maybe I didn't pay as much attention to recalls in the past, but it seems like there are multiple recalls each day.

Nestle is recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products. These products were produced between June and September 2022. They were distributed in New York, nationwide, and in Puerto Rico. The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

US FDA US FDA loading...

US FDA US FDA loading...

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths due to the plastic pieces. A spokesperson for Nestle told Newsweek that the pieces are PET (polyethylene terephthalate). It is commonly used for food packaging. Nestle said that this is a voluntary recall and that its customers' safety is a priority,

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.

If you bought this product, do not prepare or consume it. Return it to the store where you bought it for a replacement or refund. If you need more support, contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676, Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm EST.

Get our free mobile app

16 of the Best Meat Markets, Butcher Shops, and Smokehouses in Upstate New York Upstate New York is packed with great neighborhood meat markets, corner butcher shops, and rural smokehouses. And we all know that the products we get from these beloved places just can't be beat. Anywhere!

Here is a short listing of some of the hundreds of smokehouses, butcher shops, and meat markets in Upstate New York.

13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country Food Network recently published a list of the " 98 Best Pastas In The United States " and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots.

They broke the list down to specific dishes you can enjoy at these restaurants. Here's those restaurants on the list: