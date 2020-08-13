Community Comes Together to Rescue Kitten in Utica Storm Drain

A round of applause to the Utica firefighters, and neighbors who came together to help rescue a tiny kitten from a storm drain.

The job of a firefighter is more than just putting out fires. Utica firefighters, with the help of several concerned citizens, worked together to bring a scared kitten to safety. And this kitten wasn't in a tree. It was trapped in a storm drain on Oswego Street.

Katelyn Hanson-Burr heard the kitten in the drain, while out looking for a lost dog and posted it on Facebook. Tricia Lasisomphone saw the post and went to see if she could help. She, along with Steven Stickler and several other Utica firefighters went head deep in sewage to find the kitten. After several attempts, they were able to pull it to safety.

"Faith restored in humanity right in front of my house," said Burr who captured the community coming together on video. "It started with one post. The power of Facebook and people with huge hearts that have love for furballs."

The kitten was taken to the Clinton vet pet sanctuary to get checked out and all the appropriate shots. It'll then will be put up for adoption. "We are naming him Stormy Steven if it's a boy," said Lasisomphone.