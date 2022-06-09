Fawn at CNY High School, Mowed Over Rabbits & Kitten in Cup Rescued

Rabbits and kittens and fawns, oh my! All needed a little help to be back where they belong thanks to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Fawn at School

Silly fawn. School is for kids.

An abandoned baby deer was discovered at a school in Oneida County. The fawn was curled up in a corner of the courtyard area at Adirondack High School in Boonville.

Students from the agriculture class helped a DEC Officer in successfully relocating the fawn to a nearby wooded area, where the mother was seen earlier.

It was a good teaching moment for the students to observe how to safely leave wildlife where it is found, even if it looks abandoned or injured.

When you see a young wild animal that is obviously injured or orphaned, call a Wildlife Rehabilitator for advice and help before doing anything else first. Just like the kids did at Adirondack High School.

Rabbit Rescue

Baby rabbits had to be rescued from a home in Oneida County after a man accidentally mowed over a nest.

The property owner placed grass over the nest as advised by a wildlife rehabilitator to see if mom would return.

It was determined the mother was not returning to the nest and the rabbits had a better chance of survival if taken to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

The five baby rabbits were taken to a rehabilitator where they will be cared for until they can be released back into the wild.

A scared kitten needed a little help after getting its head stuck inside a plastic fast food cup. The little guy was found in the middle of the road, struggling to pull its head out.

A DEC Officer quickly moved the kitten away from oncoming traffic before cutting the cup from its head.

This ordeal could easily have been deadly for the kitten, but easily prevented if the responsible party had properly disposed of the cup.

The good news is, that the kitten was later adopted and has a new loving home.

