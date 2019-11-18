See The Harlem Globetrotters In CNY

The Harlem Globetrotters, in their 94th year of touring, is coming to CNY!

Pushing the limits of basketball and having even more fun. It's the one and only Harlem Globetrotters with new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, and a new record-breaking attempt.

The Harlem Globetrotters have more Guinness World Record titles than any other team on the planet, and they're bringing the family-friendly show to the Adirondack Bank Center and The Oncenter. Tickets start at $20.00 and are available online via Ticketmaster.com.

This is more than a basketball game. It is more than a show. It is the one and only Harlem Globetrotters in an all-new, larger-than-life world tour. You’ll be on your feet, out of your seat, laughing until it hurts and loving every moment.

TOUR DATES:

February 9, 2020, Albany

February 11, 2020, Glenns Falls

February 20, 2020, Utica

February 23, 2020, Syracuse

March 3, 2020, Oneonta

The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience.