CNY Whiskey Maker Competing to Be Crowned Master Distiller on Discovery Channel

A Central New York whiskey maker is competing to be crowned Master Distiller on the Discovery Channel.

Chris Uyehara went from being a pastry chef to a distiller after a conversation with his daughter. That conversation led to the perfect space to house a distillery owned by Uyehara and John Menapace.

Last Shot Distillery opened its doors in Skaneateles, New York in December 2015. It's in the same location as The Earll & Kellogg Distillery which ran from 1840-1864 Production ended when Earls, Thayer & Co. converted the property to a paper mill.

Our mission is to bring a new perspective to the art of distilling, create a family business centered around historic traditions and a community we love.

Uyehara will compete against 2 other distillers on the Discovery Channel's 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller.' He'll feature his 4-grain malted whiskey. "If you like the candies Whoppers, you know that malty taste, it has that profile in my whisky," Uyehara told Channel 9 News.

You can tune in to watch and see if Uyehara is crowned the Master Distiller. The episode with air Wednesday, November 24 at 9 PM on the Discovery Channel as part of a three-hour “Moonshiners” block.

You can visit Last Shot Distillery in Skaneateles or visit them online at lastshotdistillery.com.

HGTV Coming to New York

HGTV is coming to New York to help kickstart one hometown.

HGTV hosts Ben and Erin Napier, are creating change after seeing the impact their Home Town Takeover had on the community. Now, the HGTV Home Town Takeover is turning the show into a movement with Home Town Kickstart, a new series coming to 6 towns in the Spring of 2022, including one in New York State.

Home Town Kickstart will refresh a home of a local hero, upgrade a small business, and revitalize a public space to change the lives of everyone in the town.

Thousands of town submissions poured in but only six were chosen:

Cornwall, New York

Buffalo, Wyoming

Winslow, Arizona

LaGrange, Kentucky

Thomaston, Georgia

Minden, Louisiana

HGTV will premiere a new season of its flagship series Home Town on Sunday, December 26, at 8 PM. Home Town Kickstart will premiere next spring.

