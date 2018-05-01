Let's make this summer the best one ever! We found some of the greatest adventures you can go on, without having to leave Central New York. Here's our 2018 Summer Bucket List...

1 - Head to the Boonville-Oneida County Fair: From carnival rides and games for the kids to tractor pulls and the demolition derby, to delicious fair-foods the whole family will enjoy, there's a lot to see at this year's Boonville-Oneida County Fair.

2 - Take a Ride on the Lil' Diamond Cruises: Experience the Erie Canal like never before, by taking a little cruise down it. Learn about the history of the canal, and even go through one of the locks.

3 - Get in a Game of KanJam: Summer isn't complete unless you at least get in one afternoon of KanJam. Whether you have a little backyard barbecue and invite your friends and friends over, or you fit in a game while you're camping in the Adirondacks, soak up the sunshine and enjoy the fresh CNY air.

4 - Pick Up Some Goodies from the Farmer's Market: You have plenty of Farmer's Markets to choose from in the Central New York area. How about checking out the Oneida County Farmer's Market at the train station in Utica? You'll find everything from handmade soaps and lotions to Mead to gourmet bacon and more.

5 - Go Digging for Herkimer Diamonds: When's the last time you headed to the Herkimer Diamond Mines? If you're like most people, it's been a while. Why not bring back some memories and get digging?? Maybe get a necklace made with the stones you find.

6 - Watch the Ostrich Races at Vernon Downs: Sure, anyone can go watch horses on the track, but ostriches?! That's definitely a bucket-list-item thing to do, and you can do it right here in Central New York.

7 - Spend a Day at the New York State Fair: Go see one of the free shows as part of the Chevy Court Concert Series, or take the kids to enjoy the fair rides. Maybe check out all the exhibits, barns, and other attractions.

8 - Get an Enormous Ice Cream Cone from Dave's Diner: It's called the "Goliath Ice Cream Cone" and it's a ridiculous amount... But very tasty. Try one.

9 - Go Camping in the Adirondacks: We're talking about roughing it (not completely of course), but no RVs, campers, and no "glamping." Just good, old-fashioned tent camping. Go fishing, kayaking, make s'mores, grill hot dogs and burgers, and do all that other fun camping stuff.

10 - Indulge in Some Treats at the Little Falls Cheese Festival: This year's festival is going to be the biggest and best one they've had so far. Over 120 different cheeses, live music, wine samples, and other vendors on site.

11 - Catch a Show at the Brewery: Between Saranac Thursdays and their summer concert series, there's got to be a show you're interested in seeing at the F.X. Matt Brewery. It's such a unique venue, plus Saranac everywhere! You can have a delicious craft beer while enjoying the music.

12 - Have a Little Backyard Fire: Now is the perfect time for a little fire in the backyard. Get the lawn chairs out, (and a few hoodies in case it's still cold), and sit out by the fire, taking in that fresh air, and looking at all the stars. Bonus points if you roast some marshmallows.

13 - Get a Boilermaker Burger: Head over to Carmella's Cafe in New Hartford for this delicious treat, and get geared up for another exciting Boilermaker Road Race. The sauce and onion petals on this burger are the BEST!

Naomi Lynn/TSM

14 - Take a Ride on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad: Whether you've done this before or not, you have to do this for 2018. They offer a variety of rides from full day adventures to just a few hours into the Adirondacks. Plus, you can go for one of their themed trips like their "Beer and Wine Train," or their "Princess and Superhero Train" for the whole family.

15 - Go Kayaking: You have plenty of areas to go kayaking in Central New York, from Canadarago Lake to the Mohawk River. Plus, kayaking doesn't take too much skill, you can just paddle around for a little bit and enjoy being on the water - You don't have to go on a 5-mile excursion.

16 - Go "Treasure Hunting" in Remsen: We're talking about checking out "Back of the Barn Antiques" on Route 12. You never know what you're going to find at this antique and collectibles store. From old books to jewelry to tools, you're sure to find something you can't leave without. Just make sure you give yourself plenty of time to browse, there's a lot to take in.

Naomi Lynn/TSM

17 - Take a Tour of Fort Stanwix in Rome: It's pretty cool to have an actual fort that we can visit in our area. Whether you've visited twenty times, or just once or twice, it's always good to get a refresher on the history of Rome, Utica, and Central New York.

18 - Check Out the New Restaurant at the AUD: This is the perfect activity for that rainy summer afternoon. You don't have to wait until hockey season to eat at the "72 Tavern and Grill." Why not try something new and without having to travel very far?

BONUS VIDEO: