The CNY SPCA needs your help to take care of 60 dogs, 4 cats and one bird - the animals rescued from the Whispering Pines Animal Shelter in Oneida County.

The shelter in Syracuse already had 90 dogs and 110 cats, before the animals were rescued from the Waterville shelter. "The added 60 dogs really puts a strain on staff," says Dee Schaefer from the CNY SPCA. "We have two staff specifically for these dogs and these dogs only that are all under quarantine."

Monetary donations are needed most. "The added vaccines, cleaning supplies that come from a veterinary supply house, protective gowns and booties, all are expensive," says Schaefer.

If you don't want to give money, there are several other things the CNY SPCA could use.

CNY SPCA Needs:

Purina One Small Bites dry food

Purina One canned food, towels

Blankets

Pee pads

55 gallon trash bags

Marrow bones

Benebones

Toys

CNY SPCA officers worked with Oneida County law enforcement, seizing the animals and bringing them back to the facility on Friday, February 13th. Horst, Brenda and Joseph Kunze, who ran the shelter in Waterville, are facing several charges including animal cruelty and housing animals in unhealthy or unsanitary conditions, according to WKTV. More charges are possible.

"The kennel areas the animals were kept in were unhealthy and unsanitary, conditions animals should not be living in because it gravely effect their health," CNY SPCA Chief William Pulaski told WKTV.

Photo Credit - CNY SPCA

Humane CNY and SPCA Jefferson County took in some of the adoptable dogs to help lighten the load on the CNY SPCA.

You can give online at Cnyspca.org or drop off donations at the CNY SPCA on East Molloy Road in Syracuse.

