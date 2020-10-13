The CNY SPCA has a critical need for food and supplies as they've unexpectedly taken in over 100 rabbits and a pigeon from a home in Oneida County.

Dee Schaefer, Humane Education of the CNY SPCA, tells us the need is immediate and urgent for small to medium-size litter pans, Oxbow adult Rabbit food, Timothy Hay (LOTS), and small fleece blankets.

CNY SPCA

When asked where the rabbits came from, Schaefer told us they aren't giving out the town but did say they're all from the Eastern part of the Oneida County.

The person who surrendered the rabbits bred them, showed them, and sold them at the New York State Fair. "No fair this year.....the spouse passed away a couple of weeks ago, and they became overwhelmed," says Schaefer.

CNY SPCA

We asked if pigeons were common pets, and Schaefer told us, "more than I ever realized. People show them. We had a stray homing pigeon two weeks ago."

The rabbits are all healthy and in good shape. They will be put up for adoption within the next few days. The adoption process is the same as adopting a dog or cat. Those interested should download an application and fill out in advance at http://cnyspca.org/adoption-process/. Adoptions are not “first-come, first-serve”; they are the best fit for the animal, and the fee for a rabbit is $15.00.

The CNY SPCA is open by appointment only at 5878 East Molloy Road in Syracuse, (315) 454-4479.

At this time, the CNY SPCS does not have a veterinarian to spay and neuter guinea pigs and small animals. The CNY SPCA will NOT alter them.