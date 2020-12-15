39 Rescued Rabbits From Oneida County Up For Adoption

In October 2020, the CNY SPCA rescued 102 rabbits from Eastern Oneida County, and 39 are still up for adoption.

The adoption process is the same as adopting a dog or cat. Those interested should download an application and fill it out in advance at http://cnyspca.org/adoption-process/. Adoptions are not “first-come, first-serve”; they are the best fit for the animal, and the fee for a rabbit is $45.00.

All the rabbits must be spayed/neutered before being adopted as New York State Senate has passed S. 4234-A, the New York Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill. This prohibits the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores across New York State. The CNY SPCA tells us the vet they use is backed up about 3 weeks.

These pictures were taken before any of the cages were moved. "Please note how close together they all are...they should not be this close together, and they are not in the shelter. The nails on many of the rabbits were severely overgrown and curled into the bottoms of their feet. They were also caked in feces and urine. While we understand that people breed rabbits to show, sell, and eat, it is expected that the conditions they are kept in are humane." says the CNY SPCA

Despite the horrible living conditions, the rabbits were relatively healthy and in good shape. 63 of the rabbits, many purebreds, have been adopted. The rabbits were used for breeding, some were show rabbits, and many would have been sold at the 2020 New York State Fair, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

The CNY SPCA tells us the previous owners were given time to make changes that were never made (before the spouse's death). According to NYS Agriculture and Markets law (which is antiquated and lacking, to say the least), this person could have been arrested and charged. However, because of the situation where a spouse was recently lost, they instead had them sign the rabbits over, and the SPCA would not reveal the location.

The CNY SPCA says people have been very generous with hay and food, but they could use rabbit toys.