Central New York SPCA Warning Of Facebook Scam

The Central New York SPCA is warning the Syracuse, Utica, and Rome regions of a potential scam through Facebook.

A scammer is claiming to be selling puppies through Facebook, and they are taking a lot of people's money for the pets. According to CNY Central, after the person makes the purchase through a link on Facebook, they are being directed to the CNY SPCA.

Dee Schaefer, the Humane Educator for the shelter, said this is a scam.

The CNY SPCA does not adopt animals out this way. All adopters are met with face to face, and payments are never taken ahead of time. The animals that need new homes are only listed on the shelter's website."

If you come across a Facebook page or post offering puppies to be picked up at the CNY SPCA, contact the shelter's cruelty department at 315-454-3469.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

CNY SPCA Christmas 2020 Wishlist

In addition to monetary donations, you can support the Central New York SPCA by donating supplies that they use on a regular basis from their Pet Wish List:

Kennel Supplies

Soft Treats, (Pupperoni and SOFT Milkbones)

Clay Cat Litter

Dog and Cat Beds

Pill Pockets for Dogs and Cats

Fancy Feast Canned Food Cat and Kitten

Cat & Dog Toys

Non-latex surgical gloves

Cardboard Scratching Posts

Enrichment/Puzzle Toys

Kongs

Nyla bones

Enrichment/Puzzle Toys

Antlers, Pig Ears, Bones

Small Litter Pans

Martingale Collars

Blue Rubber Gloves Size Medium & Large

Clorox Bleach

Detergent (liquid)

Paper towels

Office Supplies

Postage Stamps

Card Stock Paper

High Gloss Paper

Gift cards from:

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Staples

Pet Store of your choosing

Gas Cards

Tractor Supply Gift Card

You can also make a donation directly off of their Amazon.