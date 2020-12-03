Central New York SPCA Warning Of Facebook Scam
The Central New York SPCA is warning the Syracuse, Utica, and Rome regions of a potential scam through Facebook.
A scammer is claiming to be selling puppies through Facebook, and they are taking a lot of people's money for the pets. According to CNY Central, after the person makes the purchase through a link on Facebook, they are being directed to the CNY SPCA.
Dee Schaefer, the Humane Educator for the shelter, said this is a scam.
The CNY SPCA does not adopt animals out this way. All adopters are met with face to face, and payments are never taken ahead of time. The animals that need new homes are only listed on the shelter's website."
If you come across a Facebook page or post offering puppies to be picked up at the CNY SPCA, contact the shelter's cruelty department at 315-454-3469.
