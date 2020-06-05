PETA has stepped up to offer a reward in the case of Sammy, a Utica cat who had to have his leg removed after being shot.

Earlier this week, we told you about Sammy, who belongs to Christina Zbytniewski. Christina says Sammy went outside near Arlington Avenue in South Utica, as he normally does, and returned with a leg injury. It was determined Sammy had been shot with a pellet gun. His leg was amputated in order to save his life.

Credit: Christina

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has stepped up to offer a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the incident. "This near-fatal attack is a stark reminder of the dangers that cats face when they're left outside unprotected," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the CNYSPCA at 315-748-8889

We have also received reports of other cats sustaining unusual injuries - including getting caught in a fox trap - leading some to question whether the accidents are coincidence. Dee Schafer, of the CNY SPCA, says those reports have been passed on their investigators.

