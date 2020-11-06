CNY School District Makes Decision to Keep Snow Days for Students

So many school districts in Central New York have made it clear that their snow days for the academic year will be replaced with remote learning days since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. One school district has made it clear that they will be doing the exact opposite.

New York State officials gave school districts the option to convert their snow days to virtual days back in September, but the Madison Central School District will not be replacing theirs.

Jason Mitchell, Superintendent for the Madison Central School District in Madison County, sent out a letter to families Thursday to inform them that snow days would be unchanged after experiencing the first snowfall of the academic year.

So much has changed in our students’ lives as a result of COVID-19. Moving snow days to remote learning days does not need to be another change for them. They will still get the same number of instructional days as their peers throughout NY. More importantly, we know snow days bring joy and excitement to our students’ lives and we are not interested in taking away the anticipation they feel when they go to bed wishing for a snow day the next morning. We want our students to be able to sleep in, build a snowman, go sledding, watch a movie, read a book and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Snow days should, and will, be their time to just be kids. As in years past, when a snow day or delay is called, you will receive a phone, text and email message from MCS. In addition, closings and delays will be communicated on local television and radio stations.

Back in September was when the state sent out a memo to all school districts letting them choose between snow days and remote learning days.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"The state is establishing a one-year pilot to enable school districts . . . to pivot to remote instruction to provide continuity of instruction on what would otherwise be a day of school closure due to a snow emergency,”

Kudos to Mr. Mitchell and the BOE for MCSD. It's a crazy world we are living in and we should let the kids have a little bit of normalcy.