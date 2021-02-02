Frosty the snowman is on his way, bringing kids in central New York a snow day. One school used the classic holiday song to announce schools would be closed as the storm hammers the east coast and central New York.

Christmas have be over but the snow isn't and East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent Donna DeSiato used the Frosty the Snowman holiday tune to let kids know they had the day off.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Frosty the Snowman is on his way tonight with a nor’easter and lake effect, this storm is out of sight.

Spartans are wondering what the superintendent will say, ESM get ready for a snow day on Tuesday.

You know that means no Google Meets and no in-person learning, so play some games. have family fun for school will be adjourning.

Frosty the Snowman says do something kind this day and have a treat, stay safe and warm while the skies are cold and gray.

This isn't the first time DeSiato has announced the school closing in song. In December, during winter storm Gail, the Superintendent took a page from Clement Clarke Moore, who wrote the Christmas classic, Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Show us your snow. Send us pictures through the Big Frog 104 app, email Polly@bigfrog104.com or share on our Facebook page.