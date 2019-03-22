CNY May See Northern Lights This Weekend

Cities as far south as New York and Chicago may see the Northern Lights this weekend. That means CNY may get lucky too.

Insider reports this is all possible due to an unusual geomagnetic storm:

A giant cloud of charged particles from the solar corona — the layer of gas surrounding the sun — known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) is expected to arrive on Saturday. This in turn could increase the reach and intensity of the aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, to parts of the northern US over the weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said."

Northern Lights would likely be visible on Saturday night, if conditions allow. Looking at a map on Insider , CNY isn't out of the realm of seeing them.