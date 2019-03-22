Watch Steve Perry’s Old-School Video for ‘We’re Still Here’

Steve Perry goes traditional in his new video for "We're Still Here."

The former Journey singer released other videos for last year's comeback solo album Traces , but they were either lyric, static-image or lip-synced in-studio clips. The new video recalls those old-school conceptual ones MTV used to show in the '80s.

"We're Still Here" marks Perry's first such video for a solo song since 1994's "Missing You." It features the singer cruising the streets of Los Angeles in a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, miming the song as he observes the nighttime action around him.

You can watch it below.

As he revealed in a press release, the idea for the video mirrors the inspiration for the track, which he wrote with Brian West.

“Brian and I had just started writing the song and were sketching it out in the studio,” Perry said. “When we broke for dinner, I went to this place down the street, and that was the first time I’d been in Hollywood in a long time. There I was on Sunset Blvd. and Hollywood and Vine just walking around. I saw a whole new generation of 16- and 17-year-olds running around just … alive. And through these kids I felt a kinship. We’re still here doing the same thing.”

Perry produced the clip to promote a deluxe edition of Traces that's coming out on April 15. The set adds five unreleased tracks from the sessions and comes with various Traces -themed merchandise, including posters, a candle, a pillowcase with the album artwork, an insulated cup and a key chain of the car seen in the video.

The Best Song on Every Journey Album