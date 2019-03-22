The mission of the FFA organization is to promote premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. I know it very well, I was in the Hamilton FFA chapter when I was in high school and made the decision to run for state office in high school and served as the District Five president, as well as the State Sentinel. One of my favorite events that I always loved attending for the district was the Vernon Verona Sherrill FFA's Maple Weekend.

Maple Weekend is an event for the entire state to give more recognition to the maple industry, to inform the public about the real process of syrup making, and understanding the difference between real and fake products. They'll also have some of their products for sale!

Credit: VVS FFA

Students will give tours of the FFA’s maple house and syrup production facilities from 9 am to 1 pm, and there will be free wagon rides to the maple sugarbush, where students tap maple trees for the sap that is eventually boiled down into the sweet syrup. The festivities will continue during the weekend of March 30-31, also featuring a pancake breakfast, tours, and wagon rides, according to the VVS FFA.

The first weekend, on Saturday and Sunday at VVS High School at 5275 State Route 31, begins with a pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m. each day featuring student-made maple syrup.

Admission is $9 for adults, and $7 for seniors and children 12 years and under.

It's a fun, educational event for the whole family to attend. Go enjoy some pancake art, learn a thing or two about maple, and taste what real maple syrup tastes like (if you haven't already.)

Big shout out to the students who make this event a big success every year, to Mr. Schiebel and Mr. Perry for leading such a great group of kids, and to everyone who volunteers to make the event so great every year!