‘Florida Man’ Meme Reaches Central New York

The hottest meme on the Internet right now is the Florida Man Challenge . Simply open a search engine, such as Google or Bing or Yahoo, and enter the phrase "Florida Man," followed by YOUR birthdate. See what headline comes up.

Usually it's some doofus who made news for doing something really stupid. This really comes as no surprise to us. Many of the doofuses we feature in "Your Mama Must Be So Proud," our daily feature at 8:15 on Lite 98.7, come from Florida. This latest craze is more proof that Florida is a seemingly bottomless pit of funny stories, with at least one for every day of the year.

We decided to conduct the search using our own birthdates, and those of some prominent Central New York personalities. Here's what we found...

-Lite 98.7 Morning Host Beth Coombs, April 25. FLORIDA MAN RESCUED AFTER TRYING TO RIDE HAMSTER BALL TO THE BAHAMAS.

-Lite 98.7 Morning Host Dave Coombs, September 24. NAKED FLORIDA MAN CHASES COUPLE AROUND CHICK-FIL-A PARKING LOT.

-Lite 98.7 Afternoon DJ Kaylin, September 20. FLORIDA MAN CONTINUES GARDENING NAKED DESPITE NEIGHBORS' COMPLAINTS.

-Lite 98.7 & WIBX Newscaster Andrew Derminio, June 18. FLORIDA MAN CHUGGED CAN OF BEER DURING D.U.I. STOP.

-Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri, December 31 . FLORIDA MAN LOCKS KEYS IN CAR TO KEEP COPS FROM SEARCHING IT.

-Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim, November 17. FLORIDA MAN YELLS 'I VOTED FOR TRUMP' AT BLACK STARBUCKS BARISTA.

-New York State Senator Joe Griffo, January 16. FLORIDA MAN FOUND IN HIS UNDERWEAR, ROLLING AROUND PARKING LOT IN AN OFFICE CHAIR

What's YOUR "Florida Man" story? Share with us.