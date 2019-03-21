The National Weather Service has issued a " Winter Storm Warning " to welcome Spring to Central New York.

This will go into effect 2AM Friday - 8AM Saturday for Central New York. This includes Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches in the lower elevations, with 9 to 15 inches over the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Friday afternoon and night will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. WHEN...Rain changes to a period of steady, occasionally heavy snow late tonight into early Friday morning. Then a brief lull with lighter snow expected late morning into the early afternoon Friday. Another round of steady, occasionally heavy snow Friday evening into Friday night. Snowfall rates may reach 1 inch per hour at times. The snow tapers to light snow showers and flurries by Saturday morning."

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Please be safe.