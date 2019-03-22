Baby Cough Medicine Sold At CNY Dollar General Stores Recalled

An infant cough medicine sold at Dollar General stores across the United States, including Central New York, in being recalled over concerns about bacterial contamination.

Kingston Pharma, LLC of Massena, NY is recalling bottles of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” because it has the potential to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans .

The recalled products are 2 oz. (59 mL) bottles, from Lot KL180157. Check your cabinets, because the bacteria has the potential to cause serious illness in a child.

Credit: Kingston Pharmaceuticals, FDA.gov

Bacillus cereus in food products has the potential to produce gastrointestinal illness, including vomiting and diarrhea. According to the FDA , "Most often, illnesses are mild and self-limiting, although more serious and even lethal cases have occurred. Individuals at risk for more severe forms of illness include infants, young children, and others with weakened immune systems."

The company has stopped making the product until they can figure out how some of the bottles became contaminated.

Consumers who have purchased Lot KL180157 of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST or e-mail at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com .

Dollar General stores are located throughout Central New York.

