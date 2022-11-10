Car from Central New York Might Become a Collectible Hot Wheels Toy

You might see this car from Central New York in toy stores soon!

Rob Freeman and his customized 1956 Volkswagen Beetle are among several semi-finalists for the annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner will see their vehicle immortalized in die-cast form as an actual Hot Wheels toy.

Freeman said he recently drove his tricked-out Bug from Syracuse to Los Angeles to take part in the competition. In order to be considered to win, entrants must design their car in line with the "Hot Wheels style" -- in other words, something they would normally sell as a toy.

WHAT'S UNDER THE HOOD? (OR IN THIS CASE... BEHIND THE DRIVER'S SEAT?)

Freeman's Bug has a 215-cubic-inch Buick V8 engine and 300 horsepower, with additional mods like suicide doors and a custom exhaust that juts out of the rear passenger side. Because of the Buick engine, Freeman calls his creation the "Berlin Buick."

Freeman's hot rod is one of 24 semi-finalists. The next round will be streamed live on Facebook from El Segundo, California on Thursday, November 10th at 8 p.m. ET. If Freeman advances, he'll go to the Global Grand Finale at Jay Leno's Garage and hopefully become the 2022 Hot Wheel Legend.

Freeman, who is originally from Watertown, had this to say on Facebook:

Even if I don't win the whole shebang, I feel like I already have. Happy, humbled, blessed and thankful. Thank you Hot Wheels for this amazing opportunity."

For a look inside Rob Freeman's custom '56 Bug, check out the video below:

