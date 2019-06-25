Remember when Ashley Madison was hacked a few years back? The website is still strong, and shockingly strong in New York.

Ashley Madison, for those that don't know, isn't your typical dating app. Ashley Madison users are either already in a relationship or they are looking for someone who already is in one, to hook up with. Recently, the infidelity website has seen a large spike in subscribers. Those subscribers are in New York.

Patch reports there were a staggering 837,000 accounts alone in New York. After analyzing 434 cities and towns, the site provided the below list with the highest percentage of Ashley Madison accounts in New York.

The good news, CNY ranks very low on the list. So lucky for us, we aren't striving to be number one here. Here's the top New York cities:

Locust Valley

Schenectady

New York City

Akron

Albany

Holtsville

Long Island City

LaGrange

Melville

Attica"

Luckily we aren't even remotely in that. Here's the CNY numbers:

39) Syracuse

44) East Syracuse

55) Utica

100) Liverpool

The rest of Central New York ranks even higher. You can see the full list from Patch.

(Post inspired by WRRV)