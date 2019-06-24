Just last week, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine revealed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. As expected, shortly after the news was revealed, a wealth of fans, family and peers all offered their messages of support for Mustaine, and the rocker has now responded to the outpouring of love.

“I wanted to take a moment real quick to thank my family, friends and the best fans in the world for all your support and love the last few days. We’re gonna beat this thing together,” said Mustaine the social media post below.

"It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 percent success rate. Treatment has already begun,” revealed Mustaine in his initial public message.

In the aftermath of the diagnosis, Megadeth canceled their 2019 tour, but did announce that they would still stage the Megacruise this year and would take part in some form. Bassist David Ellefson revealed in an interview after the diagnosis was made public, "[It] just became a reality where it was like, look, in order to do this treatment properly, follow the doctors orders, you know, Dave can't be undergoing treatment for cancer and out playing big rock concerts. We just had to say, alright, we gotta just stop. We gotta clear the deck and put this as the number-one priority, which is what the announcement was today. Just addressing it and giving everybody the heads-up that some shows are gonna have to go away until this all gets worked out."

In addition, Mustaine stated that he intends to continue in the studio working with his Megadeth bandmates on their next album.